Five arrested over killings, kidnappings in Oyo community

In their bid to rid the town of nefarious elements, a team of combined security operatives have arrested five suspects in Orile-Igbon, an ancient town in Ogbomoso geopolitical zone in Oyo State in connection with killings and kidnappings in the area. Security agents among whom were men of the Nigerian Army from 2 Mechanized Division, Odogbo, Ibadan, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and men of the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) also known as Amotekun, were reported to have jointly effected the arrest. Reliable sources told New Telegraph that the suspects were arrested on Sunday at the Sabo area of Orile-Igbon during a search operation.

Among the suspects were two women and a tea seller identified as Sheu Kano. They were said to have been detained by the secirity operatives. The operation was sequel to the recent kidnapping of about five persons including a 500L student of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Rachael Opadele and a hotelier, Gbenga Owolabi who were both killed after a ransom of N5 million had been collected

 

