Five bandits, one soldier die during shootout in Katsina

Troops under Operation Sahel Sanity neutralised five bandits while one soldier lost his life during a shootout at Diskuru village in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Gusau, Zamfara State.

Onyeuko added that the troops had swiftly responded to a distress call about bandits’ activities at Diskuru village in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State as the armed men invaded the village on several motorcycles and were shooting sporadically with the intent to scare the people away and loot valuables.

The director said that on arrival, the gallant troops engaged the criminals in a fierce fire fight, forcing the bandits to flee. According to him, apart from the bandits killed by the troops, several others escaped with gunshot wounds.

He said: “During the exploitation phase, two additional bandits’ bodies were discovered along their withdrawal route. Also, in the aftermath of the encounter, three women and their infants, earlier kidnapped by the bandits, were rescued from the criminals.

Troops continue to dominate the village and adjoining environment to deny the bandits any respite. “Regrettably, one brave soldier paid the supreme price in an attempt to save one of the rescued nursing mothers in the heat of the encounter.”

