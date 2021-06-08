News

Five clans in Rivers, Abia, Akwa Ibom make case for new state

Some five clans of Etche, Ndoki, Oyigbo, Omuma and Asa whose communities are balkanised within Rivers, Akwa-Ibom and Abia States are demanding for the creation of a new state for them.

 

New Telegraph learnt that the name of the proposed state is Enoa, an acronym said to have been derived from the initial letters of the clans that make up the proposed state. That is E-Etche; N-Ndoki; O-Omuma/Oyigbo and A-Asa.

 

Addressing newsmen in Aba, Abia State yesterday, Dr. Dike Onwubiko, the Coordinator of Enoa State Movement, said the move had become a necessity following the underdevelopment of the five clans in three states, which regarded them as minorities.

 

Onwubiko, who on May 27 presented the proposed Enoa State during the South-East Zonal Public Hearing of the Review of the 1999 Constitution in Owerri, Imo State capital, said the demand for the creation of Enoa State had been on since 2013 and was also presented during the 2014 National Conference.

 

He further said that the people of Etche, Omuma/ Oyigbo, Ndoki and Asa were of the same ancestral origin that was balkanised into diverse sub-groups in three states, noting that the five clans were currently stranded in development as a result of deliberate policies of governments of states where they presently found themselves and belonged.

 

Onwubiko, however, stressed that they had been waiting for an opportunity such as this to present the matter until the Constitutional Amendment Review offered them the better opportunity to present their case

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

