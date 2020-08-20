Five clubs tussle over Adetunji

Five clubs with four playing in the Nigeria Professional Football League and the fifth one in the Nigeria National League are currently battling with each others for the signature of former Enyimba striker, Sunday Adetunji. News filtered in recently that Adetunji has decided to rejoin Abia Warriors, a club he played for in the past, however another new came out on Tuesday that the striker has signed for NNL side, Shooting Stars of Ibadan. New Telegraph however has it on good authority that the player is yet to sign for any club as he has set his sight on joining a continental side with Plateau United said to be at the fore front.

There was also the interest from defending champions of the NPFL, Enyimba, with Northern side, Kano Pillars also said to be monitoring the situation around the player. A source close to the player who craves anonymity said the player is weighing his options before taking the next action. “I don’t know where all the stories are emanating from, he is yet to sign for any club as he continues to weigh his options,” the source said.

“”We all know how transfer is in the country, I am sure he is going to sign for a continental club very soon, and all these stories will end. “We are looking at Plateau United, Enyimba and Kano Pillars who all already making efforts to have him on their payroll ahead of the new season expected to kick-off in September.

