Five dead, three injured in Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway accident

Five people were confirmed dead while three others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident along the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway on Saturday.

The accident, which involved a Howo Sino Truck with registration number, T-14214LA and a Mazda car, marked KRD 975 HJ, occurred at Day Waterman turning inbound Abeokuta at the Kobape area of the expressway.

The spokespersons of the Ogun Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe and the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi confirmed the accident in Abeokuta on Saturday.

Okpe attributed the cause of the accident to excessive speeding and dangerous driving on the part of the truck driver.

According to her, the truck driver made a dangerous turn without observing the road and the Mazda driver who was on high speed ran into the truck.

The TRACE spokesman disclosed that, the injured victims were taken to State Hospital, Ijaiye for medical attention while the corpses were deposited at the morgue of the hospital.

