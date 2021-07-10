News

Five dead, two injured in another Ogun road crash

Five persons were reported dead while two others sustained varying degrees of injuries in another accident, which occurred on Thursday night. The accident involved a Toyota Camry car and Man diesel truck along the Ota – Idiroko road in Ogun State. The state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ahmed Umar, confirmed the incident yesterday in Abeokuta. Umar attributed the cause of the accident to excessive speeding and reckless driving by the driver of the Camry car, which led to loss of control. He disclosed that the accident occurred at 11.45pm and it involved a Toyota Camry marked, APP 583 G and the Man diesel truck, with no registration number.

“The suspected causes of the crash was excessive speed, dangerous driving, which led to loss of control on the part of the Camry car driver and rammed into a stationery truck that was well packed off the road,” he said. Umar added that seven people were involved in the accident, comprising five men and two women.

He said that the injured victims were taken to Cranft Hospital, Otta for medical treatment while the corpses of the deceased were deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital, Otta. The commandant, who described the accident as avoidable, advised motorists to avoid excessive speed, dangerous driving and obey traffic rules and regulations. He commiserated with the victims of the crash and their family, while calling on them to contact the FRSC command in Otta for details of the crash and reclaim the properties of the victims recovered from the scene of the crash. It would be recalled that no fewer than five persons also died on Thursday morning in an accident involving a Toyota Hiace bus and a Scania truck at Ayetoro /Indomie on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Our Reporters

