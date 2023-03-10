Five die, 15 injured in Enugu auto crash

Five persons were killed in an auto crash on the Enugu- Awka-Onitsha Road yesterday. Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Enugu State, Mr Joseph Toby told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu that 15 persons – 10 males and five females – were seriously injured in the accident. He said the two vehicles involved in the crash had a head-on collision while using a single lane. “Twenty persons were in the two commercial vehicles; the five that died were three male and two female occupants,’’ he said. He added that the injured were taken to the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu and to a private hospital on the Enugu-Awka-Onitsha Expressway. Toby said corpses of the deceased were deposited at the Colliery Hospital mortuary in Enugu. He blamed the accident on lack of lane discipline, overspeeding and brake failure. Eyewitnesses, however, blamed the accident on the poor state of the road which compelled many motorists to drive against traffic rather than use the failed lane of the dual-carriage way.
Group tackles Bauchi gov over comment in defence of armed herders
Idowu Nasir A Yoruba socio-cultural group, Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF) has condemned comment by Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed that Fulani herdsmen had the rights to carry arms, describing it as not only unfortunate but reckless. Mohammed had Thursday last week said AK-47-bearing herdsmen were being forced to do so because the government had […]
18 sailors injured in explosion on US military ship
Eighteen sailors have been injured after an explosion caused a fire on a military ship in San Diego, the fire department said. The sailors were taken from the USS Bonhomme Richard to hospital with “non-life threatening injuries” on Sunday morning, Mike Raney, a spokesman for Naval Surface Force, US Pacific Fleet, said. San Diego […]
COVID-19 Recovery: World Bank, Oyo govt pick nine communities for projects
The Oyo State government, through the state’s Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA), in conjunction with the World Bank, has started a process to implement micro-development projects in nine local communities of the state. According to the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, the communities include Olorunwa in Kajola Local Government; Ifesowapo […]
