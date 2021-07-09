Five die, four injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash

Five people yesterday lost their lives while four others were injured in an accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The accident, which occurred at 9.20am at Ayetoro/Indomie axis of Ogun State, involved a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number SPR 373 XA and a Scania truck marked GGE 468 XX.

The state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Ahmed Umar, and the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr.Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday. The FRSC Sector Commander, Umar, said nine people, comprising six male adults and three female adults, were involved in the accident. He added that four people were injured while five others – two males and three females – lost their lives. Umar blamed the accident on excessive speeding and dangerous driving on the part of the bus driver.

The sector commander explained that the bus driver lost control of the wheels and rammed into the moving truck. He said: “The suspected causes of the crash were excessive speeding and dangerous driving which led to loss of control on the part of the bus driver who rammed into the moving truck.” Umar described the accident as avoidable and advised motorists to avoid excessive speeding and dangerous driving, especially in this rainy season and also obey traffic rules and regulations. The sector commander commiserated with the victims of the crash and the families of those who lost their lives. He also enjoined them to contact the FRSC Command at Mowe for details of the crash and to reclaim the properties of the victims recovered from the scene of the crash. Meanwhile, the TRACE PRO, Akinbiyi, said the injured victims had been taken to Idera Hospital, Sagamu, while the bodies of those who lost their lives had also been deposited at the morgue of the hospital. He added that the vehicles involved in the accident had been towed to RCCG police cage.

