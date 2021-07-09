Metro & Crime

Five die, four injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Five people yesterday lost their lives while four others were injured in an accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The accident, which occurred at 9.20am at Ayetoro/Indomie axis of Ogun State, involved a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number SPR 373 XA and a Scania truck marked GGE 468 XX.

The state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Ahmed Umar, and the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr.Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday. The FRSC Sector Commander, Umar, said nine people, comprising six male adults and three female adults, were involved in the accident. He added that four people were injured while five others – two males and three females – lost their lives. Umar blamed the accident on excessive speeding and dangerous driving on the part of the bus driver.

The sector commander explained that the bus driver lost control of the wheels and rammed into the moving truck. He said: “The suspected causes of the crash were excessive speeding and dangerous driving which led to loss of control on the part of the bus driver who rammed into the moving truck.” Umar described the accident as avoidable and advised motorists to avoid excessive speeding and dangerous driving, especially in this rainy season and also obey traffic rules and regulations. The sector commander commiserated with the victims of the crash and the families of those who lost their lives. He also enjoined them to contact the FRSC Command at Mowe for details of the crash and to reclaim the properties of the victims recovered from the scene of the crash. Meanwhile, the TRACE PRO, Akinbiyi, said the injured victims had been taken to Idera Hospital, Sagamu, while the bodies of those who lost their lives had also been deposited at the morgue of the hospital. He added that the vehicles involved in the accident had been towed to RCCG police cage.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

How suspected kidnappers killed victims after collecting N7.5m ransom  – Police

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

Operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), have arrested a kidnap syndicate, who allegedly killed three of their victims, after collecting N7.5 million ransom from family members. Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, made the disclosure, Monday, in Abuja, during a presentation of a total of 26 suspects arrested in connection with kidnapping, armed […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19 patient gives birth in Ogun

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Health workers at the State Hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta, Ogun State, have successfully delivered a 28-year-old COVID- 19 patient of a baby girl. The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), confirmed this yesterday while congratulating the health workers who took delivery of the patient’s baby at the […]
Metro & Crime

Lawyers ask court to jail DSS DG, Bichi, over illegal detention

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina ABUJA

•We’ll make a formal response –DSS A group of lawyers have asked a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to commit the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi, to custody over alleged disobedience to court orders for the detention of Abia State lawyer, Emperor Ogbonna. Ogbonna was arrested and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica