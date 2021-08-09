Five die in auto crash in Ibadan

Five persons lost their lives Monday in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, when a driver of a Mack truck lost control of the vehicle due to brake failure and crashed into a taxi conveying six persons.

The accident happened around 7.00 a.m. along the New Ife Road, Celica area in the Egbeda Local Government Area of the state. It caused a traffic gridlock for hours which was later cleared by a combination of men of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), the Oyo State Fire Fighters, and the Police.

Confirming the accident, the state Sector Commandant of the FRSC, Mrs Uche Chukwura told ‘New Telegraph’ that: “Five persons died in the accident: three male adults and two female adults. The accident was caused by brake failure of the Mack truck in which the driver lost its control and hit the Micra taxi. It later skidded off the road into a ditch. The bodies of the five dead persons have been taken to the Adeoyo State Hospital and deposited at its morgue.”

An eyewitness, who simply identified himself as Sunday, explained that the fully loaded truck skied off the road with the taxi before plunging into a nearby ditch. He revealed that the taxi was about to enter the road when the truck crashed into it.

Sunday also explained that there were six people in the taxi at the time of the accident. However, no fewer than four of the victims were immediately confirmed dead.

Meanwhile, residents of Celica community in Ibadan have called on the Federal Government to expeditiously complete the on-going road rehabilitation work on the Ibadan-Ile Ife Expressway which has lasted for over a year. It was alleged to be the root cause of a series of accidents along the axis.

