Five die in police, robbers’ shootout

Two policemen, two suspected armed robbers and an old woman yesterday died in a shootout between men of the Delta State Police Command and a gang of criminals in Asaba. The suspected robbers were trying to escape with the two rifles they snatched from the two policemen they killed when they were being chased by detectives through the popular Nnebisi Road, across the ever-busy OgAsaba when a stray bullet from the police team hit a market woman.

The victim was rushed to the nearby Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, where she was placed on life support but later passed on. The police rushed the victim in their van to the hospital. The state Commissioner of Police, Ari Muhammed Ali, said the bullet hit the woman while his men were navigating the market place to track the suspected robbers.

He said: “Were you not told that the police killed two suspects too and recovered two. It was in the process of demobilising the vehicles of the hoodlums that the bullet hit an innocent old woman. We are still on the trail of the fleeing gang members.” The commissioner said the hoodlums were suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). He said his men recovered two rifles and charms, belonging to the hoodlums but they escaped with the two AK47 they snatched.

Like this: Like Loading...