Five die, others injured in Edo auto crash

BENIN Five passengers lost their lives yesterday in a motor accident on the Benin- Ekpoma-Abuja Road in Edo State. The incident occurred about 11.30am near Obagie community in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area. Many other people sustained injuries in the accident, which involved an 18-seater commercial bus and a truck.

he bus was heading towards Ekpoma and was trying to avoid a pothole when it suddenly had a head-on collision with the truck laden with baskets of tomatoes. A passenger, who was in a Toyota Sienna behind the bus, said his own vehicle narrowly escaped the accident.

He explained that following the crash, the bus fell on the driver’s side. The state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr. Benemesia, confirmed the incident. He said a team of the FRSC officials was deployed to the scene for rescue operations. Benemesia added that the command would give the actual state of the dead and survivors when the team returned from the accident scene. The sector commander, however, attributed the crash to over-speeding and dangerous overtaking on the part of the driver of the commercial BUS

