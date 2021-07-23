Five die, three injured in Niger auto crash

Five people lost their lives yesterday in a motor accident on Kwakuti-Lambatta Road in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State. It was learnt that the accident occurred during a downpour but the villagers trooped out to rescue the victims. A witness said the accident, which occurred about 7.30am, was caused by over-speeding. It involved two commercial vehicles, a Golf 3 with registration number KTU 506 BK and a yellow Mazda car.The witness said five people died on the spot while three others, who were injured, were taken to the General Hospital in Gawu Babangida by officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC). The spokesman for the FRSC could not be reached for confirmation as his phone number was out of reach.
