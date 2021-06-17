Metro & Crime

Five die, two injured in Ogun tanker explosion

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

At least five people were yesterday burnt to death while two others sustained injuries when a fuel tanker exploded at Ajilete axis on the Owode-Idiroko Road, Ogun State. The accident occurred as the tanker was descending the sloppy portion of road when its trunk fell off and immediately exploded. The vehicle was carrying 33,000 litres of diesel.

It was learnt that the victims were residents of the area. The Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Idiroko Unit, Akinwunmi Olaluwoye, said contrary to the reported seven deaths, only five deaths were recorded. Olaluwoye, who said that the accident occurred about 8.15am, added that the victims were burnt to death. He said a bus and a motorcycle were equally burnt in the explosion.

The commander disclosed that the victims’ bodies had been handed over to their family members. He said: “No vehicle rammed into the tanker. The tank dropped off from the back of the tanker and exploded. The number of persons involved is seven -five dead, two injured. “The driver had taken away the head of the truck as at the time we got there. But we have allowed the police to take charge and handle that aspect.”

Our Reporters

