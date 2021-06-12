Five Eagles players likely to move in 2021 summer transfer window

The summer transfer window is opened in Europe and clubs have started shopping for new players to bolster their squads. Nigerian players have also been linked with some top clubs in Europe following stellar performances for their various sides. AJIBADE OLUSESAN, in this piece, highlighted some of the Super Eagles players who are mostly going to change clubs.

Paul Onuachu

Onuachu couldn’t have written a better script for himself given the spectacular season he had in 2020/2021. The lanky forward scored whopping 35 goals and recorded another five assists in 41 games across all competitions for Genk in the Belgian First Division A. The 26-year-old also finished the season as the highest goalscorer in the Belgian league in which he won the Golden Boot as well as getting named in the Belgian Pro League Team of the Season. The striker was also named the Best Player in Belgium as well as claiming the Ebony Shoe. No doubt, his performance would attract several clubs and he is not short in suitors as clubs including Spanish side Sevilla gunning for his signature. They are in the race alongside Premier League sides, Liverpool and Arsenal just as Italian club Lazio, Scottish giants Celtic, and French club Lyon are also willing to sign a player that has been valued at €17m in the transfer market.

Simy Nwankwo

He had a stellar showing for Crotone last season; despite the fact that his modest side got relegated, he remained the shining light in the Serie A after scoring 20 goals in the campaign. He broke several records in the process; he became Crotone’s all-time goalscorer and Nigeria’s highest goalscorer in a single campaign in Europe’s top five leagues. He also became the second African player after Samuel Eto’o to reach the 20 goal mark in a single Serie A campaign. His efforts have not gone unnoticed as he has become a top target for clubs such as Genoa, Lazio, Salernitana and Sampdoria. French side Saint-Etienne, LA Liga outfit, Real Betis and Premier League side Brighton have all joined the race to land the lanky forward who has been valued at eight million euros by his club. It is very unlikely to see him go down to Serie B with Crotone next season.

Sadiq Umar

Not m,any people were shocked when Umar was linked with a move to Bayern Munich. Although the proposed deal hasn’t seen the light of the day, it is hard to doubt the possibilities of the German giants gunning for the Nigerian giving his impressive performance for side Segunda outfit Almeria. The Spanish La Liga 2 have failed to gain promotion to the first division but they also likely going to lose their striker who scored whopping 20 goals for them last term. To think that Umar did not even start the season with the Red and White and still managed to hit a score of goals underpinned his quality. Apart from Bayern Munich, the Spanish side, Sevilla have also shown interest in the 24-year-old but the €60million price tag placed on him could be a stumbling block. However, he is most likely going to move because such a quality can not stay for another season in the lower division.

Samuel Chukwueze

Although he has settled down a little more under the new coach at Villarreal Unai Emery, Chukwueze remains one of the hottest commodities in the transfer window. He has been linked with a move away from the Yellow Submarines team since he caught the eyes with his amazing performance a few years ago and even his current coach Emery attempted to bring him to Arsenal last summer when he was in charge of the London club but the deal fell through at the last minute. He is back on Arsenal radar and the Gunners will battle for his signature with Manchester United, Liverpool and even Chelsea.

Tarem Moffi

Moffi only joined Lorient last summer when the newly-promoted side parted with €8 million to sign the then-21-year-old from Belgian side Kortrijk. The Super Eagles forward repaid much of that investment throughout the campaign, netting 14 goals and providing three assists to almost single-handedly help Lorient avoid demotion back to Ligue 2. The youngster’s excellent performances have not gone unnoticed, with German Cup winners Borussia Dortmund reportedly among the clubs interested in securing the services of the 22-year-old. He is touted as a replacement for Erling Halaand. Serie A club Atalanta are also reportedly interested.

