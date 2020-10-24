News

Five feared dead in Ondo auto crash

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

At least five persons were on Thursday night feared dead in a fatal auto crash that occurred in Ondo State.

The accident, which occurred at Olu Foam Junction, along Ilesa/Owo highway, Akure, the state capital, was said to have been caused by over speeding.

According to eyewitness, the accident involved a truck as well as an 18-seater bus

The truck with registration number KJA 14 XW was said to have collided with the bus from the opposite direction while avoiding a collision with an okada rider.

The trailer eventually crushed the okada rider before colliding with the bus marked USL 498 XB. The bus was loaded with 18 passengers including four underage children.

The corpses of the victims have been deposited at UNIMED Teaching Hospital in Akure, the state capital.

