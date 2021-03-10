Metro & Crime

Five foreign female illegal immigrants arrested in Lokoja by JBPT

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

The Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT), Sector 3, Ilorin, Kwara State, formerly known as Joint Border Operations Drill, has arrested five illegal immigrants, all females, in Lokoja, Kogi state.
The suspects are Fatima Mohammadu (38), from Niger Republic, Judith Kofi (29), from Ghana, Fanta Camara (30), from Mali, Fadima Taore (37), from Chad and Fatimata Camara (39) from Benin Republic.
Addressing journalists on Wednesday in Ilorin, the state capital, the Coordinator, JBPT, Comptroller Olugboyega Peters, said: “They were found to be illegal immigrants without any means of identification. Investigation further revealed that they operate as a syndicate comprising two groups, they specialise in duping and stealing women wrappers, and most times they use charm to perpetrate their crimes.
“One group operates in Kaduna and the other in Kano axis, prominently on big shops selling women wrapper as their targets. The two groups came into the country through Katsina and Seme illegal routes.
“The driver of their Mazda 626 is Mufutau Woye (34), a Nigerian from Kwara State but resides in Kubwa FCT Abuja as a commercial driver. He was only hired to transport them to and from Kogi State.
“Fatimata Camara, Fatima Mohammadu and Fanta Camara confessed to stealing 15 bundles of the wrappers worth N255, 000 in Kogi State.
“The suspects will be handed over to the appropriate authorities for further investigation.”

Our Reporters

