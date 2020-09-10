Metro & Crime

Five get death sentence for abducting, killing oil worker

A Rivers State High Court has sentenced five people to death by hanging for the kidnapping and murder of Anthony Okoro. The victim was working with the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) before he was murdered. The presiding judge, Justice George Omereji, ruled that the evidence and exhibits tendered before the court showed that the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that the first, second, third, fourth and seventh defendants kidnapped and murdered Okoro.

He said that the five convicts, Oluchi Mma Charles Miracle Anumuna, Ifeanyi Simon, Koko Bassey and Uchenna Stanley Amaechi, deserved the death sentence for first abducting Okoro and later killing him. Omereji also declared that the convicts were responsible for, “stealing a Range Rover Sport Jeep, Kia Optima car, Infinity mobile phone, flat screen television sets belonging to the victim,” whose corpse was still not found. He ruled that the convicts be hanged until they are dead. The convicts were charged on a 10-count of murder, armed robbery, Illegal possession of firearms, kidnapping, stealing and impersonation.

The convicts had demanded a N20 million ransom from the family of the victim but did not receive the money because the family insisted on hearing from the kidnapped oil worker. Two other defendants in the matter – Chukwudi Etete and Anthony Ugwu – were discharged and acquitted by the court, which declared that the prosecution could not prove their involvement in the case. The prosecution counsel, I. N. Ubulom, who spoke to journalists shortly after the judgement, said the verdict was a welcome development. According to Ubulom, justice has been served.

