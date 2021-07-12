Metro & Crime

Five held for abducting eight-year-old boy in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Police in Ogun State have arrested five suspected kidnappers for allegedly abducting an eight-year-old boy, Sadiq Abass.

 

The suspects reportedly abducted the boy at his residence at Ogere in Ikenne Local Government Area of the state and demanded N3.5 million ransom from his father, Riliwan Mohammed.

 

The suspects – Abdul Raman Umar, Falalu Abubakar, Danjuma Bako, Idris Lawal and Fauziya Falalu – were arrested on Friday.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday. Oyeyemi disclosed that the father of the victim reported at Ogere Police Divisional Headquarters that he got a call from a strange number that his son had been abducted.

 

He told the police further that the suspects contacted him and demanded N3.5 million as ransom if he wanted to see the boy alive again.

