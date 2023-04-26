Metro & Crime News

Five In Police Custody Over Alleged Murder Of Suspected Yahoo Boy

Five people have been charged by the Ondo State Police Command before the state’s chief magistrate’s court in Akure, the state’s capital, in relation to the death of Temitope Olorunfemi, who was allegedly a “Yahoo boy.”

New Telegraph gathered that after his Toyota Camry killed one person and seriously injured several others on Easter Monday, Olorunfemi was lynched by residents of Akure’s Ijoka neighborhood.

They claimed to have discovered some fetish things inside the car, leading them to suspect that he was an online scammer, and they set fire to the vehicle as well.

Five people were detained by the state police and have been charged in relation to the event.

The defendants included Victor Amos, 30 years old; Ismalia, 32years old; Pelumi Farotimi, 42 years old; Nurudeen Kumuyi, 22 years old, and Samuel Olatunji, 23 years old, and they were arraigned on three counts of felony, unlawful murder, and arson.

According to the prosecution, the defendants and others at large committed the offense on April 10, 2023, at 9.00 am, opposite Odopo Town Hall, along Ijoka Road, Akure.

The prosecutor, Inspector Nelson Akintimehin, informed the court that the accused conspired to commit a felony and unlawful murder of the deceased. He also said that the deceased was murdered in cold blood with sticks, stones, and other offensive weapons.

He also told the court that the defendants as well, maliciously damaged one Toyota Camry car with number plate KRD 627 GY, by setting it ablaze.

According to the charge, the offenses contravene Sections 324, 316(1), and 451(6)(J) of the Criminals Code, Cap 37 Vol. 2 Laws of Ondo State.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant at the Olokuta Correctional Centre pending the issuance of advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions of the state.

However, the defense counsel, O. Agbede, prayed for an adjournment to enable each defendant to file a counter affidavit to the application sought by the prosecutor.

In his ruling, the Chief Magistrate Musa Al-Yunus granted the requests of the defense lawyers and adjourned the case till April 27, 2023, for the response to the affidavit and ruling.

