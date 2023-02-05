News

Five Kia models named to cars.com 2023 best value new cars report

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Five select Kia models have been named to Cars.com’s 2023 Best Value New Cars report, further cementing the brand’s leadership position in offering award-winning vehicles at an incredible value. The 2023 Rio S (with technology package), 2023 Forte LXS (with technology package), 2023 Seltos S, 2023 Niro Plug-In Hybrid EX, and 2023 Sportage Plug-In Hybrid X-Line made the report, which Cars.com says helps car shoppers who are considering their next vehicle purchase.

In addition, the 2023 Rio S (with technology package) was named the winner of the New Car segment. “We are thrilled to have so many of our models added to the Cars.com 2023 Best Value New Car report, including two of our Plug-In Hybrid models under the ‘Plan S’ umbrella of electrified offerings,” said Steven Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. “This recognition reinforces our commitment to design, safety, reliability, dependability and value.”

Cars.com’s 2023 Best Value New Cars report identifies the most affordable new-car models in four categories — small SUVs, EVs and PHEVs, small pickup trucks, and cars — that offer the best value for the price based on features and each category’s median price among Cars.com’s inventory.

“We expect affordability to be top of mind for consumers in 2023. Finding affordable vehicles that still offer impressive technology and safety features can be challenging for car shoppers,” said Jane Ulitskaya, Cars.com Editor. “Cars.com’s 2023 Best Value New Cars report will help shoppers find a quality vehicle within their budget including five options in small SUVs, sedans and plug-in hybrids from Kia.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigerian musician, two others on Glo-sponsored programme

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The compilation edition of African Voices Changemakers, Globacomsponsored magazine programme on Cable News Network (CNN) airs this weekend. It will feature two Nigerians, ace musician, Mr. Eazi and an equal-opportunity agent, Orondaam Otto, as well as South African beauty queen, Zozibini Tunzi. Banku music exponent, songwriter and music star, Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr. […]
News

Stress, anger can worsen heart failure

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Scientists at the Yale University in the United States (US), said that stress and anger may have clinical implications for patients with heart failure. According to a new report published in the ‘Journal of Cardiac Failure,’ people who experience chronically elevated levels of stress and anger have a more burdensome disease course with diminished quality […]
News

Attacks: There’s limit to our ability to replace destroyed materials – INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has decried the increasing attacks on its facilities across the country by unidentified gunmen, stating there is limit to continue to replace them. The commission had suffered attacks in its areas offices in five local government areas within the last four months. The affected area offices are Udenu and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica