Five kidnapped expatriates rescued in Rivers – Military

The military, Tuesday, said five expatriates, earlier kidnapped by suspected militants within the Yellow Island general area in Rivers State, have been rescued.
The foreign nationals were abducted on May 9 onboard MT RIO MITONG and MT DJIBLOHO.
Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, who made the disclosure in a statement, said four of the militants’ hideouts were raided, and subsequently destroyed.
This was as he added that the criminal elements had been taken in, after surrendering to the state.
“Acting on credible intelligence a joint team from the Forward Operating Base Bonny, Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder and troops of 146 Battalion swiftly combed the creeks in search of the kidnapped victims.
“After a thorough search and rescue operation, the gallant troops raided 4 identified sea pirates/militants’ hideout at Ibiakafemo, Idinkiri, Tombie and Ogboma.
“The identified camps were subsequently destroyed to deny the pirates freedom of action.
“Consequently, on the early hours of 6 October 2020,  the pirates/militants compelled by the ongoing operation surrendered to the gallant troops and handed over the fibe kidnapped foreign expatriates at Iwofe Waterfront,” Enenche said.
He further disclosed that the kidnapped victims, comprising three Russians, one Ukranian and one Equatorial Guinean, were presently receiving medical attention at the NNS Pathfinder medical centre.
The DMO coordinator added that…the joint team intercepted two large wooden boats laden with an estimated 350,000 litres of suspected stolen illegally refined AGO and about 10,000 litres of stolen crude oil. The stolen petroleum products have been taken to the Base.
According to him: “The Military High Command commends the gallant troops for their resilience and encourages them to sustain the tempo against the enemies of our country.
“The general public is always encouraged to support the troops by providing credible intelligence that will aid their operations”.

