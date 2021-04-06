News

Five kidnapped students regain freedom in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA Comment(0)

KADUNA

 

The Kaduna State Government on Monday disclosed that five of the 39 abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka has been ‘recovered’.

 

The state government through the Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan also said the students are currently undergoing medical check up at a military facility in the state.

 

The 39 students were abducted from their hostel on the 11th March, 2021 by bandits.

 

This is even as the state government has remained consistent that it will neither negotiate with bandits or use the resources of the state to pay ransom.

 

According to Aruwan, the “Nigerian military has informed the Kaduna State Government that five of the many kidnapped students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization,

 

Afaka, Kaduna were recovered this afternoon and are presently in a military facility where they are undergoing a thorough medical checkup. “The Kaduna State Government will provide updates on further operational feedback to be received on this case.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: NLC mulls floating new political party

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has disclosed that based on congresses’ mandate of ensuring workers’ welfare and justice, the option of flagging off another political party was on the table, if the Labour Party was proving difficult to reposition. Also, the organised labour said millions of Nigerians have been turned into refugees in the country, […]
News

Beauty Brite Founder Stephanie Fatta Shares Insights on How to Switch to a Sustainable Beauty Lifestyle

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Just a few years ago, natural beauty products were harder to find, and the selection was limited. Today, natural, cruelty-free, and sustainable options dominate the market. An added bonus is that many of these products are vegan. As consumers become more informed and want transparency, manufactures are delivering on these requests. If you aren’t sure […]
News

Ikpeazu to Okowa: Ignore detractors, leverage on people-oriented projects

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The Abia State Governor, Ekezie Victor Ikpeazu, yesterday urged his Delta State counterpart, Ifeanyi Okowa to remain unperturbed by the pullhim- down syndrome of the detractors. Ikpeazu, who was in Asaba, the state capital, to inaugurate the empowerment programme of over 700 youths with starter-packs, and Owa Kingdom in Ika North- East and the commissioning […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica