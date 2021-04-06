Five kidnapped students regain freedom in Kaduna

KADUNA

The Kaduna State Government on Monday disclosed that five of the 39 abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka has been ‘recovered’.

The state government through the Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan also said the students are currently undergoing medical check up at a military facility in the state.

The 39 students were abducted from their hostel on the 11th March, 2021 by bandits.

This is even as the state government has remained consistent that it will neither negotiate with bandits or use the resources of the state to pay ransom.

According to Aruwan, the “Nigerian military has informed the Kaduna State Government that five of the many kidnapped students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization,

Afaka, Kaduna were recovered this afternoon and are presently in a military facility where they are undergoing a thorough medical checkup. “The Kaduna State Government will provide updates on further operational feedback to be received on this case.”

