Metro & Crime

Five kidnapped while returning from Anambra commissioner’s relatives wedding

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor, Nnewi Comment(0)

At least five persons have been kidnapped by unidentified men wielding guns in Anambra State on Easter Monday.

It was learnt that the five persons, who attended the traditional marriage ceremony of a cousin to the Commissioner for Special Duties, Barr Sly Ezeokenwa, were on their way back home when they were kidnapped.

An alert message by the commissioner, which was made available to New Telegraph, stated that the victims were kidnapped around Akpo community in Aguata LGA at about 10pm on Monday, and that no contact has been established with them or the kidnappers.

Ezeokenwa wrote: “The following friends of my cousin – Sampson Okafor, Chidozie Eze, Franklin Osuuagu, Chijioke Uduba and Benedict Ozoagwu who visited for his traditional marriage yesterday (Monday) were kidnapped at gunpoint at about 10pm in Udo Village, Akpo (Aguata LGA) along Akpo – Nkpologwu road about 300 metre to Akpo Junction. We are yet to establish any contact with the victims.”

When our correspondent reached out to the Police Public Relations Officer Anambra Command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, he confirmed the development.

He said the command has launched an operation to rescue the abducted persons, and that the commissioner has also been contacted over the claims.

“The command has already made contact with the Honourable Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr Sly Ezeokenwa and operation is currently ongoing for possible rescue of the victims,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Fulani burnt my house, says Igboho

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

●We’ve commenced investigations – PPRO ●Amotekun arrests 25 men with 25 guns   House of Yoruba rights activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, at Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State was torched yesterday by some suspected arsonists.   But Igboho has claimed that his residence was set ablaze by Fulani herdsmen and bandits. However, […]
Metro & Crime

Abuja: Pupil dies as school bus falls off bridge

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

…gas tanker crushes car, kills two A schoolchild and two adults lost their lives yesterday while others were injured in two different accidents in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The child reportedly died when the school bus conveying pupils to a private school fell off a bridge around Gwarimpa area of Abuja, while the driver […]
Metro & Crime

Two killed in Lagos cult war

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Two members of Aiye confraternity have reportedly been killed by members of rival Eiye group at Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State. One of the deceased, identified simply as Ade, was hacked to death on Sunday about midnight at Imalefalafia area of the Lagos metropolis. The cultists cut the hands, legs and other body parts of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica