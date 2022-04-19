Five kidnapped while returning from Anambra commissioner’s relatives wedding

At least five persons have been kidnapped by unidentified men wielding guns in Anambra State on Easter Monday.

It was learnt that the five persons, who attended the traditional marriage ceremony of a cousin to the Commissioner for Special Duties, Barr Sly Ezeokenwa, were on their way back home when they were kidnapped.

An alert message by the commissioner, which was made available to New Telegraph, stated that the victims were kidnapped around Akpo community in Aguata LGA at about 10pm on Monday, and that no contact has been established with them or the kidnappers.

Ezeokenwa wrote: “The following friends of my cousin – Sampson Okafor, Chidozie Eze, Franklin Osuuagu, Chijioke Uduba and Benedict Ozoagwu who visited for his traditional marriage yesterday (Monday) were kidnapped at gunpoint at about 10pm in Udo Village, Akpo (Aguata LGA) along Akpo – Nkpologwu road about 300 metre to Akpo Junction. We are yet to establish any contact with the victims.”

When our correspondent reached out to the Police Public Relations Officer Anambra Command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, he confirmed the development.

He said the command has launched an operation to rescue the abducted persons, and that the commissioner has also been contacted over the claims.

“The command has already made contact with the Honourable Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr Sly Ezeokenwa and operation is currently ongoing for possible rescue of the victims,” he said.

