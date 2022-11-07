Metro & Crime

Five killed as cultists engage in supremacy battle in Ahoada

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha, Port Harcourt

Gunmen suspected to be cultists on Saturday night invaded a housing estate in Ahoada Town, Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State, to clash with rival cult members, leading to the killing of five persons.

The spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, Superintendent Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement disclosed that the clash happened at Abuja Housing Estate, near Immigrations Training School, Ahoada, Ahoada East Local Government Area.

She said, “One Eze Noble ‘m’ of Ahoada reported that yesterday night there was cult clash between Iceland and Greenlanders rival cult at Abuja Housing Estate. “His in-law, one Chukwujeku Kingsley 36; Chibuike Thankgod, 23 with three others, names, addresses yet unknown, were shot dead inside a jungle where they take drugs.

“Before Police arrival at the scene, three corpses were purportedly removed by their family members for burial while Chibuike Thankgod with one other yet to be identified were deposited at Okpeden Morgue, Ula Ehuda community in the area.”

The police further noted that the killings was caused due to the lingering cult battles in Ahoada area in recent time, adding that the Command has deployed tactical teams to restore normalcy while investigation is ongoing on the situation.

According to sources, the battle was between members of the Greenland and Iceland cult groups, who have a history of engaging in gunfights in the area.

Although the sources did not disclose the cult group that invaded the estate and initiated the clash, they, however, said that there was a gunfight between the cult groups and that some persons, including a woman also sustained gunshot wounds

The sources added that residents of the estate remained indoors throughout the shootout and rushed out of the area Sunday morning for fear of reprisal attack by the group that suffered more casualty

 

