Five killed as cultists take over Edo

At least five people have been killed in the last two days as a result of violent bloody clashes between members of Eiye and Aye confraternities in Benin, Edo State. New Telegraph learnt that some of the active participants were among those who recently escaped from the Benin and Oko prisons as they continued their war of supremacy. The clashes occurred mostly in Upper Sokponba, Ogida and New Benin areas.

Some armed men yesterday took over Upper Sokponba Road where they brandished dangerous weapons and harassed motorists. Some of the suspected cultists have also been cashing on the near zero security presence in the state capital to rob unsuspecting motorists and road users.

Two people were reportedly killed at Idogbo yesterday; one close to a filling station after the Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Secretariat and another near Y-Junction also on Sokponba Road. Two others – a father of four and an escapee from one of the prisons – were also killed near Ogida Barracks. One person was earlier killed on Wednesday near the Constain area in New Benin. Also on Wednesday some gunmen took over Siluko Road near Ogida Barracks, brandished guns and forced all those trekking to raise their hands while several motorists turned back.

A resident of Upper Sokponba Road said people had been living in fear in the area and other parts of the state capital. He said: “By 5 to 6pm, people run into their houses because these boys openly brandish their weapons while robbing and harassing people.

This morning (yesterday), two people were killed who we later learnt belonged to rival cult groups.” The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said he was in a meeting. He promised to brief our correspondent later on what the command is doing to contain the activities of rival cult clashes in parts of the state.

