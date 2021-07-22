Metro & Crime

Five killed by herdsmen in a night attack on Nasarawa community

No fewer than five persons have reportedly killed following Wednesday night attack by suspected herdsmen on Gidan Sule Community in Kadarko
district of Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

A source said a family of five were killed during the attack.

The source, who preferred anonymity, gaves the names of the murdered family members to include: Iorlumun Atuur, Ngier Atuur, Joy Atuur, Sunday Atuur and
Ngodoo Atuur, adding that two other
persons also sustained injuries during the attack.

Reacting to the incident, President Tiv Development Association (TIDA) in the state, Comrade Peter Ahemba, said four of the victims died on the spot during the attack while the fifth person died on the way to the hospital while receiving treatment.

