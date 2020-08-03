Metro & Crime

Five killed in Cross River cult clashes CALABAR

About five people were killed over the weekend by gunmen suspected to be cultists and militants in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River State.

 

The initial clashes were between Skylo and Scorpion cult groups, but a witness said militants were yesterday drafted in to “clear” the cultists from the area.

 

A witness, who preferred not to be named, said suspected gangsters numbering over 50 were armed with axes and locally-made guns, shooting sporadically from the Maternity axis to the Forestry checkpoint in Akpabuyo.

 

According to him, there were a lot of problems and people were seen running helter skelter.

 

He said: “Between yesterday (Saturday) and this morning (Sunday), not less than five people have been killed. But the problem became so horrible and fierce that businesses in the area were paralysed and some churches could not open for service.”

 

The witnessadded thatthe cult clash was between Skylo andScorpion. Heallegedthat Scorpion members started the shooting and “butchering” of Skylo members. The resident said about five persons were gunned down while property worth millions of naira were destroyed.

 

According to him, as the clash continued, a brother of a repentant kidnapper, popularly known as G1 gave the two groups an ultimatum to settle their differences, failure of which he and his men would come in and settle it for them.

 

The ultimatum expired on Saturday night. He added: “On Saturday night and Sunday morning, some armed men suspected to be militants invaded the area with a view to clearing the alleged cult groups and rid the local government area of cultists. We cannot ascertain the number of people killed now. “But one Etema was killed by Sc

 

orpion group. The Skylo members avenged the attack. G1’s brother gave them an ultimatum to make peace which expired yesterday (Saturday) night.

