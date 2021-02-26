Metro & Crime

Five killed in cult groups' clash in Lagos

Five people were reportedly killed when rival cult group engaged each other in a supremacy battle at Ibeshe, Ikorodu area of Lagos State. The Eiye and Aiye confraternity cult groups were said to have started fighting on Sunday last week which spilled over till Monday. Also, two suspected cultists were arrested at Ebute-Meta area of the state where dangerous weapons were used freely and several people sustained varying degrees of injury. Vehicles parked on the road were vandalised by the cultists, while hoodlums also used the opportunity to loot people’s shops and rob people of their valuables.

New Telegraph learnt that antiriot policemen have been drafted to the scene to restore normalcy and prevent further breakdown of law and order. Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement on Wednesday that the command had restored normalcy to Herbert Marcauly/Ondo Street, Ebute-Metta area, where some suspected cultists attacked individuals, dispossessed them of their valuables and damaged property as two suspects were arrested by the police with dangerous weapons.

Adejobi said some suspected cultists, fomenting trouble in the area, also created fear in the minds of innocent residents. According to him, policemen drafted to the area arrested two suspects. He gave the names of the suspected cultists as Tunde Rosanye (39) and Muyideen Ayede (20). The PPRO said one locally-made short gun, some live and expended cartridges, two cutlasses, three knives and one mobile phone and a small bag were recovered from them. He said the suspects had given useful information to the police and efforts were on to apprehend other fleeing members of the gang.

