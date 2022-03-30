News

Five killed in latest deadly attack in Israel

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Five people have been shot dead on the outskirts of Tel Aviv in Israel, medics say, in the third deadly attack of its kind within a week.

It happened in Bnei Brak, one of the country’s most populous ultra-Orthodox Jewish areas, reports the BBC.

The gunman was shot dead by police, a paramedic at the scene said.

Israel security forces were on high alert after attacks by Israeli Arabs last Tuesday and Sunday, which left six people dead.

Residents in Bnei Brak and the neighbouring town of Ramat Gan reported that a man had driven around and opened fire at passers-by on Tuesday.

Footage from the scene showed the gunman in dark clothing raising his automatic weapon and firing through the passenger window at point-blank range.

One person was found dead in a vehicle and others on surrounding streets, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held an emergency security meeting and his security cabinet will convene on Wednesday.

“Israel is facing a wave of murderous Arab terrorism,” he said. “The security forces are operating. We will fight terror with perseverance, stubbornness and an iron fist.”

Former prime minister and current opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel was “in the midst of a dangerous wave of terrorism that we have not seen for many years… Determined action must be taken to restore peace and security to the citizens of Israel”.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the attack.

“This violence is unacceptable,” he said. “Israelis – like all people around the world – should be able to live in peace and without fear.”

Israeli media reports say the attacker was a 27-year-old Palestinian from a village in the north of the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the killings of the Israelis, the official Palestinian Wafa news agency said.

However, the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which governs Gaza, praised the attack, saying: “We express our blessing to the Tel Aviv operation.”

Security had already been stepped up across Israel and in the West Bank in the wake of the two previous attacks.

The first was carried out by an Israeli Arab who had planned to join the Islamic State (IS) group in Syria and had served a jail sentence for security crimes. The attacker drove his car into a cyclist, killing him, then stabbed three people to death outside a shopping centre in the southern city of Beersheba.

Five days later, two other Israeli Arabs opened fire at a bus stop in the northern city of Hadera, killing two 19-year-old police officers. IS said it was behind that attack. All three assailants were shot dead.

There had been fears of further incidents in the month ahead, when the Muslim festival of Ramadan, the Jewish festival of Passover and the Christian festival of Easter coincide in a rare convergence.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Agitators to Buhari: Inaugurate NDDC Board to douse PIB tension

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha PORT HARCOURT

A coalition of agitators in Niger-Delta have called on the Federal Government to immediately inaugurate the governing board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to calm frayed nerves in the states making up the Niger Delta due to the way the National Assembly abandoned the region’s interest when it passed the Petroleum Industry Bill, […]
News

ASUU decries schools reopening without safety COVID-19 protocols

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo and Adewale Momoh

…says hike in fuel price, electricity tariff callous   Chairman Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) University of Ibadan, Professor Ayo Akinwole, yesterday faulted moves by government to reopen schools without taking responsibility for schools to meet COVID-19 precautionary guidelines.   Akinwole stated this in Ibadan, Oyo state capital while speaking with journalists, noting that […]
News

Health workers fault Abia’s salary committee

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

Abia State Health Workers have questioned the rationale behind the state government setting up a committee to look into the salary arrears owed to them.   The workers said that they are not comfortable with the government’s decision to set up a committee on their arrears of salary as the amount they are owed and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica