News

Five killed in Ondo cult clash

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comments Off on Five killed in Ondo cult clash

No fewer than five persons have been reportedly killed in Igbokoda, headquarters of Ilaje Local Government Area, in clashes between rival cult groups. According to sources, the cult clashes which resulted from fight over land dispute in the area have claimed over 20 lives since May this year. Among those killed in the last three days were a popular Disc Jockey in the locality, a tricycle rider, Idowu Agbude and one Asogbon Obayomi.

A native of Igbokoda, Prince Emorioloye Owolemi, said the cult clashes have been in existence since 2012. Chairman of the council, Mr. Olamigoke Jatuwase, said security agencies have been mobilised to calm the situation. He said:”However, I have visited Akure, the state capital to report the case to the state government and I believe they are putting a lasting solution in place.” When contacted, the Ondo Police spokesman, DSP Fumilayo Odunlami, said she was yet to be briefed on the killings

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ethiopian military to use tanks, artillery to capture Tigray city  

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Ethiopian military plans to use tanks to encircle Mekelle, the capital of northern Tigray region, and is warning civilians it may also use artillery on the city, state media reported on Sunday. “The next phases are the decisive part of the operation, which is to encircle Mekelle using tanks, finishing the battle on […]
News

Why Kano Emir reappoints kingmaker sacked by his father, by state govt

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

MUHAMMAD KABIR KANO Special Adviser to Kano State Governor, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje on Chieftaincy Affairs, Tijjani Mailafiya Sanka, yesterday confirmed that the state government has received a letter from the State Emirate Council seeking for the reappointment of Alhaji Aminu Babba DanAgundi, as the new Sarkin Dawaki Babba of Kano.   Tijjani Sanka said Emir […]
News

Court restrains Debt Management Office from paying N628m to oil firm

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Saliu Saidu of a Federal High Court in Lagos Friday granted a Mareva Order restraining the Debt Management Office (DMO) from paying an oil firm, Vine Oil & Gas Ltd and a businessman, Ben Chukwujama, the sum of N628 million standing to their credit at Sterling Bank. The judge made the order following an […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica