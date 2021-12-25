Five killed in Ondo cult clash

No fewer than five persons have been reportedly killed in Igbokoda, headquarters of Ilaje Local Government Area, in clashes between rival cult groups. According to sources, the cult clashes which resulted from fight over land dispute in the area have claimed over 20 lives since May this year. Among those killed in the last three days were a popular Disc Jockey in the locality, a tricycle rider, Idowu Agbude and one Asogbon Obayomi.

A native of Igbokoda, Prince Emorioloye Owolemi, said the cult clashes have been in existence since 2012. Chairman of the council, Mr. Olamigoke Jatuwase, said security agencies have been mobilised to calm the situation. He said:”However, I have visited Akure, the state capital to report the case to the state government and I believe they are putting a lasting solution in place.” When contacted, the Ondo Police spokesman, DSP Fumilayo Odunlami, said she was yet to be briefed on the killings

