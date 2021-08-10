Five killed in S’East as IPOB stay-at-home order turns bloody

The stay-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the South-East turned bloody as no fewer than five lives were reportedly lost yesterday in Anambra and Imo states.

Two motorbike riders, one said to be a leader of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and a commercial motorcyclist, were reportedly killed at Izuchukwu junction area of Nnewi, Anambra State.

Sources claimed they were killed by soldiers. In Imo, three people were reportedly killed when persons suspected to be members of the ESN – armed wing of IPOB- attacked and burnt two commercial vehicles at Nkwogwu in Aboh Mbaise council area of the state.

The three persons were said to have been trapped in the inferno leading to their death. The ESN members were said to be enforcing the order when the incident occurred.

The outlawed separatist group had issued the order to be complied with in the region every Monday until its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is released from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS). Kanu is standing trial for treason and other charges.

There was total compliance in the commercial city of Aba, Abia State, and in Enugu State as all markets, motor parks, banks, schools and supermarkets were shut.

The Ariaria International Market, Eziukwu Market (Cemetery Market), Ngwa Road (Ahia-Ohuru) and the Shopping Centre (Eke-Oha Market) in Aba were all shut as buyers and sellers were not seen anywhere.

Those, who spoke to our reporter in Aba said, that they anticipated the lockdown and ensured that they bought whatever their families needed on Saturday and Sunday.

Despite the Abia State Government warning that all workers must appear in their various offices except those exempted because of Covid -19 protocols or be punished, many stayed away.

All markets, banks and government offices were shut in Anambra as many civil servants refused to go to their offices, despite the alleged threat by the state government to deny them their salaries if they failed to go to work.

But at the state secretariat, it was discovered that some workers came to offices only to register their names and immediately left for home.

The River Niger Bridge head witnessed prolonged traffic jam as motorists moved slowly , fearing they could be attacked by IPOB members. However, no such attacks were carried out by the group as of the time of filing this report.

There were bonfires at Oba Junction, along the Owerri- Onitsha Expressway, as well as in Ekwusigo area.

The industrial town of Nnewi was reduced to a ghost town as the people who initially came out for their daily businesses had to rush back home for fear of being attacked by protesters said to be IPOB members. Although the popular Eke-Awka Market was opened, traders did not open their shops.

Some vehicles were also smashed by aggrieved persons over the attack on the civilians by soldiers. Meanwhile, soldiers and police later stormed the town to disperse the protesters.

Our reporter, who monitored events in Awka, discovered that all banks along the Onitsha-Enugu Expressway shut their doors to customers.

Spokesman for the police in Anambra State, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the Nnewi incident but said that investigations were on to find out if the killing was done by security men or IPOB members.

In Ebonyi State, there was partial compliance as all transport companies on Afikpo Road in Abakiliki opened for business, but no passengers to board their vehicles. Some popular eateries opened for business with a few customers seen patronising them when New Telegraph visited them.

The popular Ishieke Park along Water Works Road opened with car owners washing their cars.

However, commercial banks in Ogoja and Afikpo roads did not open but their Automated Teller Machines were working, dispensing cash to customers. In Enugu, the state secretariat was deserted despite police assuring civil servants of their safety.

The National Examination Council (NECO) exams scheduled to take place were affected in some areas.

All motor parks, shops and the major market and streets like Agbani Road, Garki, Ogui Road and Zik’s Avenue were deserted. Mr. Joseph Maduka, a trader at Garki, said the agitation was beyond the clamour for the release of Kanu from custody.

He said that the situation had shown that the political leaders in the area had lost touch with the reality on the ground as they could no longer control their people.

But Sebastian Njoku, a driver, said the order was ill-timed. Njoku said IPOB could have suspended the order considering that some students were taking exams.

