Five killed, three injured in fresh Plateau attacks

Musa Pam, Jos

 

At least five people, including three women, were reportedly killed on Monday night at Mararaban Tipper near Nzhwerenvi village in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

National Publicity Secretary of Irigwe Development Association (IDA) Mr Davidson Malison confirmed the killings in a press statement he signed and issued on Tuesday morning in Jos to New Telegraph.

Malison said that the attack happened on Monday around 7:57pm.

“Three women were killed at Mararaban Tipper along Nzhwerenvi village. One man was killed at Kpara village

One other man was ambushed along Gero Road from Tin Mining Site, he was taken to the hospital but later died while three people sustained gunshots injuries and are currently receiving treatment in a hospital,” the statement said.

He added that during the attack a bus was burnt down and motorcycles were carted away.

Spokesman of the Plateau State Police command, ASP Ubah Ogaba, did not answer calls when reached to comment on the incident.

The development comes weeks after the Irigwe Development Association demanded N500million compensation by the state government over massive destruction of farm crops by suspected Fulani herdsmen in the locality.

 

Reporter

