Five men steal construction materials, offer police N500,000

Police have arrested five people for allegedly stealing iron rods from a construction company in Lagos State. The suspects include Lawal Saheed (40), Taofeek Adenigba (43), Ope Olowolayemo (28) and Omotayo Adewale (34). They were arrested by policemen attached to Area E Command, Festac, about 3am on Sunday. The suspects were accosted in a Ford bus with registration number FST 679 XZ, when their driver was driving in a suspicious manner. After they were flagged down and their vehicle was searched, some 25mm iron rods belonging to China Construction Engineering Company (CCEC) were discovered.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement yesterday that the suspects,when arrested, allegedly offered a bribe of N500,000 to the police to free them. The PPRO, however, said the policemen rejected the offer and arrested them with the stolen iron rods. Adejobi listed the items recovered from the suspects as some pieces of 25mm iron rods, one nozzle, one gas cylinder and a Ford bus.

He said: “The management of CCEC has been contacted by the police and identified the stolen items to be the company’s property.” Adejobi disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had ordered that the matter be thoroughly investigated and the suspects be arraigned as soon as possible.

In a similar development, policemen attached to Sagamu Road Division, Ikorodu, on Monday, about 12 45pm, arrested two suspected armed robbers. The suspects – Awosika Kehinde (24) and Olatilewa Ayomide (18) – were apprehended with a dummy gun at Sabo area of Ikorodu.

The suspects were accosted by the police on a motorcycle at the Sabo area of Ikorodu. After preliminary investigation, it was discovered that the suspects were using the dummy gun to scare their victims, anytime they were on robbery operation, particularly in the traffic. Adejobi said during investigations, Kehinde and Ayomide gave useful information to assist the police in the course of their investigation. He listed the items recovered from the robbers as one dummy Beretta pistol and some assorted charms. Meanwhile, the Police Commissioner, Odumosu, has directed that the suspects be transferred to the Command Special Squad for thorough investigation.

