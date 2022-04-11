News

Five months after, Conoil yet to pay us, Sangana community cries out

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe YENAGOA Comment(0)

The people of Sangana community in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have taken a swipe on Nigerian oil and gas firm, Conoil, for refusing to come up with any compensation for the damages it did to their environment after over five months of the massive gas leak that the community experienced from its oil facility.

 

The residents of the community woke up on October 31 to notice a gas leak from the oil firm which they said polluted the whole environ  ment. Although the community people said the leak was however cleared after some weeks, they said they were yet to get any compensation from the indigenous firm five months after the leak.

 

The Adriatic one rig of the gas firm was said to have spewed gas into the environment for weeks before it was stopped by the company. In a meeting at the weekend in Yenagoa between some community members and an advocacy group knownasNigerDeltaWomen International Resources Development Centre, headed by Ibiba Don Pedro, the communityrepresentatives said Conoil was yet to compensate the community for the damages it inflicted on the area five months after.

 

