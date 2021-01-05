Five months after, police recover stolen child

Police have recovered a three-year-old boy, David Ikechukwu, who was abducted on August 24, 2020, in Abia State. David, who was abducted by child traffickers from his mother’s shop, has been handed over to his parents.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, said David, who was allegedly abducted by Ekene Duru, a member of a child trafficking syndicate, was recovered on December 29, 2020.

Last month, New Telegraph reported that the police said that efforts were on to recover David, after other children, who were also victims of child trafficking, were recovered.

Chinonso Slyvanus (17) from Umuochalla village in Osisioma Local Government Area of Abia State, Ekene Duru (31) also from Umuochalla village, Mrs. Rose Okoro (45) of No: 5, OPM Avenue, Port Harcourt, Mrs. Ngozi Ukpai (38) from Igwuruta in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State and Mr. Chidi Okoro, who runs a clinic at Umuode village in Osisioma Local Government Area were arrested as suspected members of the syndicate.

The PPRO, Ogbonna, told our correspondent in Aba that the state Police Commissioner, Mrs. Janet Agbede, had issued directives to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) to recover David after the police arrested some of the suspects. Ogbonna said based on the order, the RRS Commander, John-Bull Obioguru, and his men went to work.

According to the PPRO, Ogbonna, after months of vigorous searching, the RRS located the child in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State. He said: “The RRS operation swung into action and recovered the child at Arochukwu in Abia State on December 29, 2020 after they had given him out for illegal adoption at N800,000

Like this: Like Loading...