Five more suspects held for Fasoranti’s daughter’s murder

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

Police have arrested additional five suspects in connection with the murder of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of the leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti. Olakunrin was killed in July 2019 by suspected kidnappers on the Ore-Lagos Expressway. The latest arrest by the policemen attached to Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) was made known by the prosecution at the resumption of hearing in the murder case at an Akure High Court presided over by Justice Bode Adegbehingbe.

The five suspects, according to the prosecution led by Mrs. Grace Olowoporoku, include Lawal Mazaje (40) from Felele, Kogi State; Adamu Adamu (50) from Jada in Adamawa State; Mohammed Usman (26) from Illela, Sokoto State and Auwal Abubakar (25) from Shinkafi, Zamfara State. However, the hearing was stalled when Olowoporoku told the court that five more suspects had been arrested in connection with the case. Already, four suspects had earlier been arrested by the police in connection with the murder and had been arraigned before the court.

They were arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy to kill, murder and kidnapping. Their trial began in August last year. The number of the accused standing trial for Olakunrin’s murder is now nine. The Investigation Police Officer (IPO) said the five suspects were arrested following the continuous mentioning of their names during the course of the investigation.

Consequently, Olowoporoku applied for a short adjournment to enable the prosecution to conclude investigations on the new suspects. She told the court that the IPO was in court along with three of the suspects. The trial judge, Justice Bode Adegbehingbe, adjourned the case till April 27, 29, 30 and May 5, 2021 for continuation of hearing.

