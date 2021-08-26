Five Nigerians get UK’s ‘Chevening’ scholarship

The United Kingdom (UK) has awarded five persons with disabilities the prestigious Chevening Scholarship for the 2020 to 2021 session, to foster their inclusion in the society with equal opportunities as others. Acting Head, British High Commission in Nigeria, Ms Gill Atkinson, disclosed this in Abuja, during a presentation to showcase the Cheveining Scholarship to Persons with Disabilities and putting them through the application process. Atkinson said the inclusion of persons with disabilities into the programmes was a way the UK government was showing them that they were just like every other person, with great abilities.

He said: “Chevining gives real opportunities to some of the best people in the country to study, meeting their passions and bringing those skills and experiences that they have had back o Nigeria. “I have seen recent Chevening graduates who have just begun in the system and also people who are 20 years into their career.

“The Head of Communications of Baze University is a Chevening graduate, and so are other great personalities in Nigeria. “Persons with disabilities cannot be left out because they also have a lot to impact on society, which is why we have such inclusion. Nigeria is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the programme in the globe, which is a big credit.” Chevening Programme Officer in Nigeria, Mrs Layo Ladepo, said the inclusion of persons with disability was also aimed at improving Nigeria with the positive impact they would bring to the country. Ladepo said persons with disabilities were very smart and that when given the opportunity, they give back a lot in building the society.

Like this: Like Loading...