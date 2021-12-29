Five NPFL players to join Eagles in camp

Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen will draft five players from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) to his team when the camp for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations opens today (December 29).

Reports suggested that the domestic players would act as standby for the 28 players invited for the competition in Cameroon. Only a few foreign players are expected toarriveatcamp on opening day, and as a result, the team’s handlers have decided to draft in players from the domestic scene.

These five players are also likely to be potential replacements for any player that pulls out of the 28-man squad due to an injury. The foreign professionals expected in camp are players from the Italian Serie A and Russian Premier League.

The Uk contingents, especially the Premier League players, will not arrive until January 2. Star striker Victor Osimhen is already in town, although it is not known yet if he will return to Italy for his scheduled checkup with Napoli doctors as he continues his recovery from a facial injury

