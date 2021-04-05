Metro & Crime

Five of 39 abducted Kaduna students regain freedom

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Five of the 39 students abducted by bandits from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in Kaduna State have regained their freedom.
The five students returned on Monday afternoon and were taken to a military medical facility for examination, the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs in the state, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement.
“The Nigerian military has informed the Kaduna State government that five of the many kidnapped students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna were recovered this afternoon and are presently in a military facility where they are undergoing a thorough medical check-up.
“The Kaduna State government will provide updates on further operational feedback to be received on this case,” the statement read.
The five students and 34 of their colleagues were abducted by bandits who invaded the school on March 11, 2021.
The assailants stormed the school very early in the morning with the intention to abduct many students in what can be described as a silent attack.
Their operation was, however, thwarted by soldiers who promptly responded to a distress call and engaged the bandits in a fierce gunfight.
This led to the rescue of 180 people, comprising 132 male students, 40 female students, and eight civilian staff.
Despite the intervention of the soldiers, the assailants abducted 23 female and 16 male students – a situation that has left their parents in despair with calls on the government to rescue them.
One of those missing was a female student, Fatima Shamaki, whose father died from a heart attack after the news of her abduction was broken to him.
Ibrahim Shamaki was said to have fallen ill and later died while his relatives were about to take him to a hospital for treatment.
Amid the agitations of the parents of the missing students and meetings with the state authorities, the government has insisted that it would not negotiate with the bandits but would ensure the students return home safely.
Recently, Governor Nasir El-Rufai featured on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics where he warned that anyone caught negotiating with bandits on behalf of the state government would be prosecuted.
But the parents, in their reaction, vowed to do everything possible to get their children out of captivity, including negotiating with the bandits no matter the consequences.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

COVID-19 attack: Kogi doctors go on strike

Posted on Author Reporter

  Following an attack by suspected political thugs on Wednesday, doctors at the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, Kogi State, have embarked on an indefinite strike. Rising from a meeting on Wednesday, the doctors said that the action was necessitated by the prevailing insecurity foisted on the centre by armed thugs and the poor management of […]
Metro & Crime

Minimum wage: Industrial Court stops Kwara labour strike

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

The National Industrial Court in Akure, the capital city of Ondo State, on Monday granted an exparte order restraining the labour unions in Kwara State from proceeding on an industrial strike over disagreements on the signing and implementation of the minimum wage. Granted by Justice D.K. Damulak of the Akure Division of the Industrial Court, […]
Metro & Crime

Scores escape death as tanker explodes in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla There was pandemonium Thursday morning along the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway as a tanker conveying about 55,000 litres of petrol, otherwise known as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), lost control and exploded around Toyota Bus Stop, Ladipo area of Lagos. . Although as at the time of filing this report it couldn’t be ascertained if […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica