Five PDP govs’ war against Ayu: How far can they go?

Except anything to the contrary, stakeholders and leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will be at Uyo, Akwa Ibom State tomorrow, for the flag off of the party’s presidential campaign for next year’s election. This is despite the protest and demand of its five governors (G-5) and their supporters, which made them pull out of the campaign.

The governors – Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), are demanding the resignation of the PDP National Chairman Dr. Iyorchia, as condition for them to join the presidential campaign of the party’s candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Apart from Makinde, the other four governors are in their second term in office.

And part from Wike, the other four will be standing for election next year: Ortom, Ugwuanyi and Ikpeazu are contesting senatorial election, while Makinde is seeking a second term in office. Wike and the other three governors will however be seeking to install their successor as governor in their respective states. The good thing is that they have not left the PDP.

Director General of the PDP National Campaign Management Committee Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, said the disagreement in the party is political. “It is a political disagreement, and we are working to resolve all of those issues. The party is not involved in a war of attrition,” Tambuwal who is governor of Sokoto State added.

Indeed, PDP leaders are working hard to resolve the crisis. Last week, members of the board of trustees (BoT), were in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to dialogue with Wike.

Adolphus Wabara, acting PDP BoT Chairman, said at the end of the over four-hour meeting: “We have not concluded. It is always easy to destroy but to make up, to make peace takes some time. But I think we are better informed; we have gotten some information. Every coin has two sides. We have been briefed by His Excellency. We will go back to Abuja to re-digest all that we gathered from His Excellency. We had very frank talks.

“I’m acting chairman of the Board of Trustees of this party. I do not have the exclusiveness to stand here and tell you what the Board of Trustees will come up with. We have come here, we are going back, we will convene a meeting of the Board of Trustees, brief them and that is when Nigerians will hear where the Board of Trustees stands. Since it is an advisory body, conscience of the party, we will be there to tell the party the truth and nothing but the truth, about our findings.”

The BoT has before the meeting with Wike, met with other PDP governors, including those not in Wike camp, including the vice presidential candidate Dr. Ifeanyi Okwa whose choice is one of the issues Wike has against Atiku and Ayu.

When Atiku and other PDP leaders met with party stakeholders in Ibadan, Oyo State, Governor Makinde was frank and unambiguous in stating the demand of the Wike group, and by extension, South West. He told them, “The message from the South-West PDP is, the South-West is asking that the National Working Committee of the PDP should be restructured.

“We are asking the National Chairman to step down so that the South will be fully included. That is the message.”

The crisis in the PDP appears to be intractable. At first Wike said Atiku had not met with him to resolve the differences, instead, he had been sending emissaries. The two later met in faraway London, but the Rivers State governor refused to be appeased.

Party leaders appear not to be in a hurry to accede to his demand either, for the resignation of the National Chairman.

At the 97th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting two months ago, PDP leaders passed vote of confidence on Ayu. The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives Ndudi Elumelu who moved the motion, agreed that “a lot has gone wrong” in the PDP, but called on party members to “put be” comhind the anger and move forward. It is the devil that is trying to stop us from winning because they know, in the spiritual realm, we have won.”

This was the first sign to Wike that the party was not ready to dispense with the National Chairman. If NEC, the second highest decision making organ of the PDP, passed a vote of confidence on Ayu, no other organ except the national convention, or another NEC will reverse it.

Atiku said this much in response to the decision of Wike group to pull out of his presidential campaign. He had noted that the body empowered by law to initiate the National Chairman’s removal from office, has already passed a vote of confidence in him.

The Wike group had, after its meeting in Port Harcourt, announced its decision to pull out of the campaign unless Ayu resigns, despite the fact that Governor Makinde is Deputy Chairman (South), of the campaign council. But Atiku said the decision to resign from office is personal to Ayu, and neither him nor anyone else can make that decision for him. He also added that the National Chairman’s removal must be in accordance with the laws that set out the basis for such removal by the PDP.

“It is my absolute belief that everything that we do in our party must be done in accordance with, and conformity to, the law and our constitution.

“I have, graciously, been given the ticket to lead our great party in next year’s presidential elections, with the singular mandate to come and lead the efforts to cure these ills.

It is in this light that I have reached out to every single member of our great party to join me in the massive undertaking required to reset the ship of state, and help rebuild our country.

“Every single person who loves this country, as I do, is needed for the arduous tasks that face us ahead as a nation, and this includes every member of the PDP.

“And it is my fervent hope and prayer that every man and woman of goodwill will join hands with us to help rebuild and reposition our beloved country,” he said.

Wike seemed to have infiltrated members of the National Working Committee (NWC), in a bid to force Ayu to resign.

Two weeks ago, some NWC members returned some money allegedly paid into their accounts as house allowance. Four members of the committee, the Deputy National Chairman (South) Ambassador Taoffek Arapaja, National Vice Chairman (South-South) Chief Dan Orbih, his South West counterpart Olasoji Adagunodo and National Woman Leader Prof. Stella Effa-Attoe, collectively returned the sum of N122.4 million allegedly paid into their account. Arapaja said he was paid N36 million, while the rest received N28.8 million respectively.

Prof. Effa-Atoe in her letter to the PDP National Treasurer, said she was told that the sum N28.8 million paid into her account, was for two years house rent, as a member of the NWC.

"Since after the lodgment of the money into my bank account, I have been inun

dated with many phone calls from party members, friends, family members and the general public, intimating that the said money has been given as a bribe to bring me and other NWC members on the side of the National Chairman following the crisis between him on one side and the Gover-nor of Rivers State, HE Governor Nyesom Wike/ Wike’s group on the other side.

“This development has made me very uncomfortable having found myself in such an embarrassing situation. I am here-by refunding to the bank account of our great party at the PDP National Secretariat.

“At an appropriate time, when things normalise, whatever is due to me as my house rent could be paid to me.”

Those who returned the money are mainly NWC members from the South, an indication that the party leadership has been factionalised along regional lines.

PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba denied that the motive was to bribe any member of the NWC but pay-ment duly approved for them as housing allowance.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP states in an unequivocal term that no funds were paid into the account of any member of the NWC as bribe for any purpose what-soever for that matter.

“To set the record straight, the housing allowance being referred to went through the due process of the party in line with the conditions of service and entitlement of the staff and principal officers of the party.

“If any individual, for any reason decides to return money duly approved and paid, such does not in any way suggest that the money was paid as bribe or indicate that it was illegitimate or unlawfully paid,” Olo-gunagba stated.

This was collaborated by a former mem-ber of the NWC, Kola Ologbondiyan.

Ologbondiyan, the immediate past NPS of the party, said the money was legiti-mately earned, adding that it has been the practice in the party to pay housing allow-ance to its NWC members, since they do not receive monthly salaries.

“There is no way this issue that we are dis-cussing now would not have been debated, going by experience, in the National Work-ing Committee, with minutes taken, and it will be agreeable to all members of the NWC what each member is going to get.

â€œSo it is totally strange that people are talking about money legitimately earned as if it is a bribe.

“I will be surprised if any member of the NWC comes up to say that the issue was not discussed at the committee; that there was no agreement in the committee.”

PDP may have resolved to move ahead, with or without Wike and his group. A member of the party told New Telegraph that the party has “decided to prioritise the Wike issue.” He added that Atiku will not succumb to Wike’s threat to force Ayu to resign, adding that to do so would give the impression that the governor decides what happens in PDP.

Former President of the Senate Bukola Saraki, who has been out of the country for some time, also twitted: “I just returned from my annual vacation and went straight to Akwa Ibom to join the celebration of the 35th anniversary of the state’s creation.

“As I moved around the country in the past few days, I got the feeling that many people are concerned over my seeming si-lence on recent developments in our party, the PDP.

“My response is that there are times to speak and be heard and there are times when working silently behind the scene is more productive. This is such a time.

“PDP and Atiku Abubakar remain the best option for Nigerians in the 2023 polls!

