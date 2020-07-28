Five robbery suspects nabbed in Ogun

Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have arrested five suspected robbers allegedly terrorising Osiele in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The suspects were identified as Dayo Ajala aka Otege (39), Ismaila Badmus aka Obasanjo (35), Joseph Sunday aka JJ (24) and Chuckwuemeka Paul aka Ejima (27). Also arrested was Okikiola Adeshina (46), who was described as the herbalist of the suspects.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the arrest in a statement yesterday. He said the suspects were all apprehended following information received by SARS operatives about their hideout at Odeda area. Oyeyemi disclosed that one double-barrelled locally-made short gun, one battle axe, two knives and assorted charms were recovered from the suspects. He said: “Upon the information, the O/C SARS, CSP Tijani Muhammed, led his men to the area and cordoned off the hideout.

“At the end of the operation, four members of the gang were apprehended; their arrest led to the arrest of their herbalist who they claimed is their godfather that used to fortify them spiritually whenever they are going out for operation and also used to initiate new members into their fold.”

