Five robbery suspects nabbed in Ogun

Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Ogun State have arrested five suspected robbers allegedly terrorizing Osiele in Odeda Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects were identified as 39-year-old Dayo Ajala a.k.a Otege; 35-year-old Ismaila Badmus a.k.a Obasanjo; 24-year-old Joseph Sunday a.k.a J.J; and 27-year-old Chuckwuemeka Paul a.k.a Ejima.

Also arrested was 46-year-old Okikiola Adeshina, who was described as the herbalist of the suspects.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arrest in a statement Monday, said the suspects were all apprehended following information received by SARS operatives about their hideout at Odeda area.

Oyeyemi disclosed that one double barrel locally made short gun, one battle axe, two knives and assorted dangerous charms were recovered from the suspects.

He said: “Upon the information, the O/C SARS, CSP Tijani Muhammed, led his men to the area and cordoned off the hideout.

“At the end of the operation, four members of the gang were apprehended; their arrest led to the arrest of their herbalist who they claimed is their godfather that used to fortify them spiritually whenever they are going out for operation and also used to initiate new member into their fold.”

He, however, said the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered full scale investigation into the activities of the suspects with a view to prosecuting them diligently.

