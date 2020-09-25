Five SECODI’s distributors get N25m reward

SECODI Solutions Limited, a solar renewable energy company, has given N5,020,000 each to five distributors of the firm’s products. During the presentation cheques to the people, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Moses Onoja, said the distributors recorded sales of over N30 million each. Onoja said the cheques were presented to the distributors as a reward for their efforts and to encourage hard working upand- coming individuals. He said: “These are the distributors that have been working with us for some months now.

They have been distributing the solar products we have and we structure a means whereby they would be rewarded and that is why we have rewarded them with a cheque of N5,020,000 each. Those of them who won our solar cars, we equally rewarded them with the cars or if they prefer the equivalent in cash which is N5,020,000, we give them.” According to him, SECODI is a vision and as well a revolution in the energy and power sectors of the country’s economy. He said: “SECODI has really touched a lot of lives.

We have a vision of transforming the power sector into a viable one where there will be 24 hours energy for every household in Africa and the world at large. “We at SECODI also have a vision of raising millionaires from the solar business. We want to achieve a sustainable solar renewable energy as it is also safer than other sources of energy, for instance, fuel.”

Onoja said his company was not trying to compete with any organisation but intended to assist, especially with the current high electricity tariff. He added: “You can actually save up to 80 per cent of what you spend on other sources of energy by using solar renewable energy. Solar renewable energy is healthier, noiseless, user friendly and very safe. “Also it can help raise sustainable revenue for the government (not conditioning their mind on crude oil, which is already failing) with the availability of outlets dealing in charging or powering up the car. So it is the best alternative for everyone. So I encourage Africans to embrace solar renewable energy.

The truth is that technology cannot be suppressed but embraced. We have the samples here which have been used by people and we have even presented one of our cars to the governor of Benue State.” Onoja also gave an assurance on the availability of spare parts for the solar cars. He said: “We are the designers of these cars so we have the parts readily available.

“Currently, we have commenced the factory assembling plant here in the country. We would like to appreciate the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom. He gave us some plots of land for what we are carrying out. And we have started an assembly plant here in Lagos and by the grace of God we have more and more samples coming in November. “We already have SECODI across Africa like Ghana, Uganda, Zimbabwe, South Africa, etc, and across other parts of the world like the United Kingdom, India and of course China.” The CEO urged the government to reduce the cost of importation to bolster the use of solar renewable energy.

