Five ships discharge N54.2bn soya bean oil at Lagos Port

Despite Nigeria being the second producer of soya bean in Africa, five vessels have offloaded 48,566 tonnes of soya bean oil valued at N54.2 billion ($77.4 million) at the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa, in three months.

The price of the oil is $1,598.78 per tonne in the global market as Argentina, the world’s top exporter of processed soya oil and meal, hiked its tariff by 33 per cent due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and drought. Soy bean oil has become the major ingredient in producing chicken feed, soymilk, soy cake, soy yogurt, flours, local paint, cosmetics and soap across the country.

Findings from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s Shipping Position revealed that Fairchem Sword arrived on Thursday to offload 12,000 tonnes at the Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL), Lagos Port. Also, between June and August, 2022, the NPA data explained that PS Dream discharged 13,200 tonnes; Unisun, 6,910 tonnes; HC Opal, 7,856 tonnes and Coe Laura, 8,600 tonnes.

Nigeria’s soy bean annual production is estimated at 1.25 million tonnes valued at N475.4 billion ($679.18 million), while South Africa produces two million tonnes yearly. Presently, soy bean oil is a major complement to palm oil in the domestic supply equation for edible vegetable oils in the country, leading to a rise in demand from infant food manufacturers, who use soybeans because of its high nutritional value.

Between 2018 and 2021, Nigeria imported 1.6 million tonnes of soya meal valued at N532 billion ($760 million). In January, 2021 the NPA data revealed that a total of 6,000 tonnes of soya meal were ferried to Lagos Port Complex by MV Joy.

Also, finding from a global trade portal, Index Mundi, also revealed that the country imported 320,000 tonnes of soya meal in 2018, 2019 368,000 tonnes, 2019; 368,000 tonnes, 2020 and 375,000 tonnes, 2021.

In 2020, the country produced 1.1 million tonnes and 2021, 1.2 million tonnes, making the country the second largest producer in sub-Saharan Africa as Benue State produced about 44 per cent of the national output, while Kaduna State produced 26.7 per cent. It would be recalled that in 2017, the country took delivery of 47,476 metric tonnes through the Lagos Port Complex in Apapa.

In the period, MV Noro Shanghai and MV Marina L. berthed with 30,476 metric tonnes and 17,000 metric tonnes of soya beans respectively. Also, it imported 275,000 tonnes in 2015; 121,000 tonnes, 2014 and 100,000 tonnes, 2013 to support local demand as SALMA Oil Mills in Kano, Grand Cereals in Jos, ECWA Feeds in Jos, AFCOT Oil Seed Processors depend on the bean for their production.

Meanwhile, Olam Nigeria had partnered with International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) to promote varied commercial soybean varieties suitable for the different agro-climate conditions across Nigeria.

Also, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)’-funded West Africa Trade and Investment Hub (Trade Hub) has launched a co-investment partnership with IITA through its business incubation platform (IITA BIP) to boost soy bean value chain in Nigeria.

