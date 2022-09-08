Five-storey building collapses in Ibadan

A five-storey building still under construction has collapsed in Ibadan today, Thursday.

The collapsed building was erected at Awosika axis within Ibadan North Local Government Area and close to the Oyo State Government secretariat.

The building said to be a hotel caved in the early hours of Thursday when construction work was still ongoing.

It was gathered that about seven persons have been rescued from the rubble of the building.

Operatives of the State Fire Service, Federal Road Safety Commission, and other security agencies, have been deployed to the scene.

The rescue teams are still searching for the workers who must have been trapped in the building.

The casualty figures are still unclear as of the time of filing this report.

