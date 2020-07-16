Five substitutes rules extends till next season

Teams will be able to make five substitutions in a match until the end of the 2020-21 season after FIFS chose to extend the use of the rule. World football’s governing body says it is now up to individual leagues and competitions to decide if they wish to continue allowing five substitutions.

The rule can be used until August 2021, meaning the European Championships and Copa America can adopt it next summer. FIFA said “player welfare” was pivotal in its decision to keep the rule. “Some competitions which resumed in 2020 may have a shorterthan- usual recovery/preparation period before the start of their next season,” FIFA said. “For many competitions, the 2020-21 season will involve matches being played in a condensed period due to a delayed start and the inability to end later than usual because of major international tournaments.”

The decision to increase the number of substitutions allowed in a fixture from three to five was made during the coronavirus shutdown in order to protect players from potential injuries when play resumed. The English Premier League adopted the rule upon its return from a three-month absence on June 17. As has been the case since the rule was implemented, teams will still only have three opportunities to make their five changes in order to minimise disruption to a game.

