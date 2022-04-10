Five things all The Real Housewives of Lagos have in common

The highly-anticipated ‘Real Housewives of Lagos’ finally launched on Showmax on Friday, April 8, 2022, and it was just a sneak peek into what fans of the show can expect for the rest of the season.

The show’s first episode only proved that the first season of RHOLagos will be one for the books.

The women of the Real Housewives of Lagos are anything but subtle. They are beautiful, flamboyant, extravagant, and a thousand other words to call someone over-the-top. But, they are also making history. They are about to be the first set of Nigerian women to join the international club of Real Housewives, and the whole nation is agog with excitement on their behalf.

Even though they all come from different backgrounds with distinct stories and completely different ideologies and philosophies, they still have a few things in common. In this write up, Sunday Telegraph’s EDWIN USOBOH take a look at five things Laura Ikeji-Kanu, Iyabo Ojo, Mariam Timmer, Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, Carolyna Hutchings, and Chioma Ikokwu have in common.

1. They are all very successful:

They are all rich, successful women in their chosen endeavours. All the women have conquered more than one career and are currently leading their respective fields.

Carolyna was an actress before making a shocking pivot into oil and gas and real estate. Toyin is one of very few Nigerians who can boast about starting a business at 16 years old that they still own at 40.

Chioma started a hair business when she was in university that has now gone international and diversified into the hospitality industry. Iyabo Ojo is a filmmaker, a Tik Tok sensation, and the owner of several businesses.

Mariam Timmer has succeeded as a content creator, media personality and one of Nigeria’s leading ladies in public relations.

Finally, Laura Ikeji makes influencing look simple, but she has also made so much money while educating others through her book, How To Make Money On Instagram.

2. They all own their own business or businesses:

Iyabo is a successful actress, producer, director, and CEO of Fespris Limited. Toyin owns 33 businesses that are all thriving under her Tiannah’s Empire, and Laura is a certified Instagram influencer and author.

Mariam is the CEO of Six Sixteen agency, popularly known for PR and Events, and Carolyna is the CEO and founder of Hutchings Limited. Chioma is the CEO and co-founder of two flourishing businesses – Good Hair and Brass and Copper Restaurant and Lounge.

3. They love doing philanthropy work:

All of the housewives love to do philanthropy work. Chioma, Carolyna, Toyin and Iyabo own charities where they touch lives. Mariam and Laura, who don’t have their charities, make contributions often to other charities or touch lives through giveaways on social media.

4. They love fashion:

If there is one thing all six women will agree with, it’s that they each love fashion. Even though they have wildly different styles (as will be showcased when the show premieres), they love fashion.

While most of the wives would lean more towards comfort clothes, they all know how to pull their weights when it’s time to hit the red carpets.

5. They are unapologetically outspoken:

If Nigerian women needed spokespersons to represent them in a global contest of outspoken women, these would be the perfect contestants. Each woman is unafraid to say what they think.

They will not be spoken over or silenced, and they are all very proud of that fact. And it is because of this very similarity that it’s almost certain that the Real Housewives of Lagos show will be very HOT

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...