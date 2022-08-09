Five vessels arrive with PMS, wheat, used vehicles on Wednesday

Bayo Akomolafe

Three seaports are expected to take delivery of wheat, used vehicles and Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMB) on Wednesday from five vessels.

The vessels will berth at Lagos, Tincan Island ports and Kirikiri Lighter Terminal (KLT).

Also, a vessel, LNG Rivers, is expected to leave Onne Port in Rivers State with 63,000tonnes liquefied natural gas the same day.

At Kirikiri phase II terminal, some 60,000 tonnes of PMS are being expected from Clover with 20,000 tonnes; Sl Aremu, 20,000 tonnes and Lausu, 20,000 tonnes

Also, Grande Luanda will berthed with 400 units of used vehicles at Tincan island Port, while Desert Dignity is expected to be moored with 52,021tonnes at Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited, Lagos Port.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...