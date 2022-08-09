Business

Five vessels arrive with PMS, wheat, used vehicles on Wednesday

Posted on

 

 

Bayo Akomolafe

Three seaports are expected to take delivery of wheat, used vehicles and  Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMB) on Wednesday from five vessels.

The vessels will berth at Lagos, Tincan Island ports and Kirikiri Lighter Terminal (KLT).

Also, a vessel, LNG Rivers,  is expected to leave Onne Port in Rivers State with 63,000tonnes liquefied natural gas the same day.

At Kirikiri phase II terminal, some 60,000 tonnes of PMS are being expected  from Clover with  20,000 tonnes; Sl Aremu, 20,000 tonnes and Lausu, 20,000 tonnes

Also, Grande Luanda will berthed with 400 units of used vehicles at Tincan island Port, while Desert Dignity  is expected to be moored  with 52,021tonnes at Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited, Lagos Port.

 

Reporter

Leave a Reply

