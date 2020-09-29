Five-year-old boy, five others die in Ogun auto crashes

Six people, among them a fiveyear- old boy, yesterday lost their lives while 12 others sustained injuries in two auto crashes in different parts of Ogun State.

The five-year-old boy and three others died in a lone accident, involving a Mazda bus around Isara Bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Also, two people, a woman and her granddaughter, died in another accident on the Sagamu-Epe Road. The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the Isara accident to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday.

He said the crash was caused by a tyre burst while the bus was on top speed. Akinbiyi explained that 16 people were involved in the accident, including three male adults, eight female adults and five male children.

According to him, four persons died on the spot. He said: “We learnt the commercial bus, loaded with 16 passengers, including the driver, was on transit from Lagos to Ibadan, when the rear tyre got burst due to speeding. “Four passengers died on the spot, made up of a fiveyear- old boy, two male adults and one female adult.”

Akinbiyi added that the injured passengers had been taken to a hospital in Sagamu and Ogere Remo.

According to the TRACE spokesman, bodies of the deceased were deposited at a mortuary at Ipara Remo area of the state. Akinbiyi commiserated with the family of the deceased, while calling on motorists to avoid excessive speed while on transit.

Meanwhile, a Toyota Camry, with registration number LSD 797 GJ, left Sagamu for Epe when it crashed. A witness said the accident was caused by reckless driving on the part of the driver.

The car was said to be carrying four occupants all males. Two people were injured, while two females, the woman and her granddaughter died on the spot. The injured were rushed to Idera Hospital, Sagamu for treatment while the dead were deposited at the mortuary of the same hospital.

The witness said the Camry car was on top speed when it suddenly lost control, somersaulted and hit the woman and her granddaughter. The woman and her granddaughter were in front of their house, which is by the roadside.

