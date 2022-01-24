Five-year-old Hanifa’s murder, others: Nigerians have lost their humanity –Kaigama

The Archbishop, Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Ignatius Kaigama, has said the government and citizens of Nigeria must have a radical positive and attitudinal change.

Kaigama, who made this known in a homily delivered at Holy trinity Maitama Abuja yesterday frowned at the penchant of government and the citizenry in always shifting blames, and the inhumane attitude of some individuals who take the life of others without feeling any guilt.

He said: “No doubt, we are good at blaming others, especially leaders in government, forgetting that what each Nigerian needs is radical positive attitudinal change.

“How can one ever explain that a school teacher abducted and killed fiveyear old Hanifa, and could not hear the cry for mercy of the angelic looking girl? Where is our humanity?

Is the government alone responsible for this monumental deficiency of basic human feelings? “Those strongly desiring to be President or Governors and Senators in 2023 must urgently make their own this divine manifesto.

“They should realize that two years of pandemic have taken their toll on us, insecurity, poverty, hunger, etc., have traumatized people needlessly.

“As individuals and as a government, we must do all we can to soothe the pains and burdens of Nigerians. Researchers have discovered that people who give with joy have lower body-wide inflammation (instigator of heart disease, diabetes, depression, etc.) than those who aren’t generous. Please continue to sacrifice your time, energy and resources as you have done over the years without counting the cost for the church and for the poor and suffering.”

